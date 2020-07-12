In Case Y’all Missed It: 5 Top Stories of the Week

1UPDATE: Man Assaults and Spits on Motorcycle Rider at Murfreesboro Stoplight
UPDATE 7-6-2020 – MPD Detectives have made an arrest in the assault of a motorcyclist.
2Rutherford County Coronavirus Case Count
A look at the current count of COVID-19 cases in Rutherford County.
3Man on the Run After Shooting Ex-girlfriend at Midtown Estates Apartments
Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) detectives are searching for the man who shot a woman multiple times and fled the scene early Saturday morning, July 4.
Stock Image
4Mayor Ketron Releases Mask Policy for Employees/General Public
Rutherford County Mayor Bill Ketron announced Monday that he will not mandate masks county-wide but instead has elected to follow a new initiative entitled "#RutherfordResponsible," strongly encouraging masks when social distancing is impractical.
Siegel Middle School
5RCS Announces Plans for 2020-2021 School Year
The Rutherford County Board of Education has unanimously adopted a plan to reopen schools in August.