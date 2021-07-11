In Case Y’all Missed It: 5 Top Stories of the Week

Here are the top 5 stories of the week.

14 Ways to Keep the Pool Clear Without the Pump

Pool maintenance has never been easier with the advancement of built-in technology like pumps and filters. And they’re great… until they’re not. Read More

2Rutherford County Coronavirus Case Count

A look at coronavirus case count in Rutherford County. Read More

3What’s New to Streaming in July 2021

Streaming entertainment can be overwhelming with so many streaming services adding new shows and movies every week. Here is a list of new streaming releases this July 2021 playing on Netflix, Amazon, Disney+, Hulu, and HBO Max. Read More

4What’s the Difference Between Tornado Watch & Tornado Warning?

When severe weather strikes and you hear a meteorologist say “tornado watch” or “tornado warning”, you may be wondering what’s the difference? Read More

 

5Armed Auto Burglary Suspect Shoots Himself in Car After MPD Pursuit

A Murfreesboro man in an attempted auto burglary shot himself inside a stolen car after leading police on a pursuit Friday, July 9. Read More

