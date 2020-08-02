In Case Y’all Missed It: 5 Top Stories of the Week

Photo: Main Street Murfreesboro/Rutherford, Inc Facebook
1Local Cities Make List of Safest TN Cities
Several Rutherford County cities (and some others nearby) have been listed as some of the safest cities in Tennessee by AdvisorSmith. Read More.
2Coming to Amazon Prime Video in August 2020
August brings new Amazon Original Series, Movies, and Specials. Read More.
3Rutherford County Coronavirus Case Count
A look at the current count of COVID-19 cases in Rutherford County. Read More.
4Murfreesboro Police Responded to a Carjacking and Kidnapping
Murfreesboro Police Department officers responded to a carjacking/kidnapping on Amber Glen Dr. Read More.
Photo from Gloria Martel-Saxon
5“Enter the Dragon” Star John Saxon Dies in Murfreesboro
ohn Saxon who starred in the movie with Bruce Lee, died from pneumonia in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. He was 83. Read More.