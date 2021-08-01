In Case Y’all Missed It: 5 Top Stories of the Week

By
Andrea Hinds
-
ICYMI July 31

Here are the top 5 stories of the week.

photo from WTN Facebook

1Phil Valentine’s Brother Provides Update on His Battle With COVID-19

Mark Valentine, Phil Valentine’s brother, gives update on Phil’s condition after being hospitalized due to COVID-19. Read More

Stock Image

2Rutherford County Coronavirus Case Count

A look at coronavirus case count in Rutherford County. Read More

Christie Wighton, 45, of Catawba, N.C

3North Carolina Woman Charged in Sex Crime Involving Rutherford County Juvenile

A North Carolina woman was charged with three sexual-related charges of a 15-year-old Rutherford County juvenile she met online, a sheriff’s detective said. Read More

apollo shandale cantrell

4BOLO: Active Murder Warrant for Apollo Shandale Cantrell

An active murder warrant is currently on file for Apollo Shandale Cantrell, 26, for the fatal shooting of Byrall Webb, at the House of Hummas on Middle Tennessee Blvd. on Saturday, April 24. Read More

5Second Suspect Arrested in Murfreesboro JCPenney Shoplifting Case

A second woman has been arrested accused of stuffing bags full of thousands of dollars’ worth of stolen items at JCPenney at Stones River Town Centre but dropped the keys to the getaway vehicle and couldn’t leave on Saturday, June 26, according to detectives. Read More

 

