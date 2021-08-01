In Case Y’all Missed It: 5 Top Stories of the Week

Here are the top 5 stories of the week.
Mark Valentine, Phil Valentine’s brother, gives update on Phil’s condition after being hospitalized due to COVID-19. Read More
A look at coronavirus case count in Rutherford County. Read More
A North Carolina woman was charged with three sexual-related charges of a 15-year-old Rutherford County juvenile she met online, a sheriff’s detective said. Read More
An active murder warrant is currently on file for Apollo Shandale Cantrell, 26, for the fatal shooting of Byrall Webb, at the House of Hummas on Middle Tennessee Blvd. on Saturday, April 24. Read More
A second woman has been arrested accused of stuffing bags full of thousands of dollars’ worth of stolen items at JCPenney at Stones River Town Centre but dropped the keys to the getaway vehicle and couldn’t leave on Saturday, June 26, according to detectives. Read More