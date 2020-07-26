In Case Y’all Missed It: 5 Top Stories of the Week

Stock Image
1Tennessee Banks Asking Consumers to Deposit Change
Time to empty out the piggy banks to help small businesses. Tennessee banks are asking consumers to deposit their spare change at their local bank or coin-cashing machines as the pandemic-related shutdowns has created a coin shortage. Read More.
2Woman Uses Stolen Credit Card at Two Murfreesboro Stores
Detectives are asking for assistance in identifying and locating the woman in the photos regarding a fraudulent use of a credit card case. Read More.
3Rutherford County Coronavirus Case Count
A look at the current count of COVID-19 cases in Rutherford County. Read More.
4Taco Bell Removing Popular Menu Items
Beginning August 13, Taco Bell will be simplifying its menu. Read More.
5Saint Thomas Rutherford Launches Rotational Atherectomy Program
Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford is pleased to announce the launch of Rutherford County’s first rotational atherectomy program. Read More.