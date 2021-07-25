In Case Y’all Missed It: 5 Top Stories of the Week

Here are the top 5 stories of the week.

1Exterior Demolition Begins on Historic Downtown Murfreesboro Block for Mixed-Use

TRC Construction Services began exterior demolition work on some structures at 123 E. College beginning Friday, July 16, 2021, as initial preparation phases for construction of a highly anticipated mixed-use development gets underway. Read More

Stock Image

2Rutherford County Coronavirus Case Count

A look at coronavirus case count in Rutherford County. Read More

3Costco Opens in Murfreesboro

Costco opened in Murfreesboro on July 20 to the sound of cheers and hoots and hollers as the ribbon was officially cut by Murfreesboro store manager, Chris Harmon. Read More

4Two Rutherford County Men Charged in Drug-Related Death

A multi-agency, multi-jurisdictional investigation by the HIDTA Overdose Death Task Force has resulted in the indictment of two Rutherford County men, in connection to the drug-related death of a Murfreesboro man. Read More

5Everything Coming to Disney Plus in August 2021

Here is everything that is coming to Disney Plus in August 2021. Read More

