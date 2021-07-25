In Case Y’all Missed It: 5 Top Stories of the Week

Here are the top 5 stories of the week.
TRC Construction Services began exterior demolition work on some structures at 123 E. College beginning Friday, July 16, 2021, as initial preparation phases for construction of a highly anticipated mixed-use development gets underway.
A look at coronavirus case count in Rutherford County.
Costco opened in Murfreesboro on July 20 to the sound of cheers and hoots and hollers as the ribbon was officially cut by Murfreesboro store manager, Chris Harmon.
A multi-agency, multi-jurisdictional investigation by the HIDTA Overdose Death Task Force has resulted in the indictment of two Rutherford County men, in connection to the drug-related death of a Murfreesboro man.
Here is everything that is coming to Disney Plus in August 2021.