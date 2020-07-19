In Case Y’all Missed It: 5 Top Stories of the Week

By
Andrea Hinds
-
1List of National Retailers Requiring Masks

 

Recently, many national retailers have issued statements that they will now require customers to wear face masks or coverings when shopping in their stores. Read More.

2Rutherford County Coronavirus Case Count

A look at the current count of COVID-19 cases in Rutherford County. Read More.

3Woman Uses Stolen Credit Card at Two Murfreesboro Stores

Detectives are asking for assistance in identifying and locating the woman in the photos regarding a fraudulent use of a credit card case. Read More.

Eugenia Wesnofske

4Rutherford County Woman Indicted on Theft Charge

A Rutherford County woman has been arrested after being indicted on a theft charge, following an investigation by Special Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. Read More.

5Suspect Shoplifts Multiple Items from Smyrna Home Improvement Store

Smyrna Police Department is asking for assistance with a theft. Read More.

