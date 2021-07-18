In Case Y’all Missed It: 5 Top Stories of the Week

Here are the top 5 stories of the week.
Pool maintenance has never been easier with the advancement of built-in technology like pumps and filters. And they're great… until they're not.
A look at coronavirus case count in Rutherford County.
A 15-year-old Rutherford County girl who was reported missing Thursday was located early Saturday in North Carolina after an investigation by sheriff's detectives and Homeland Security Investigations.
A two-day joint undercover operation by special agents with the TBI Human Trafficking Unit, the Spring Hill Police Department, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Homeland Security Investigations, and the office of 22nd District Attorney General Brent Cooper has resulted in the arrest of eighteen men accused of seeking illicit sex from minors.
Detectives need assistance in identifying and locating the unknown individual who fraudulently purchased two baby monitors from Target on Old Fort Pkwy on June 26, 2021.