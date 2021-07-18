In Case Y’all Missed It: 5 Top Stories of the Week

Andrea Hinds
human trafficking

Here are the top 5 stories of the week.

14 Ways to Keep the Pool Clear Without the Pump

Pool maintenance has never been easier with the advancement of built-in technology like pumps and filters. And they’re great… until they’re not. Read More

2Rutherford County Coronavirus Case Count

A look at coronavirus case count in Rutherford County. Read More

3Missing Rutherford County Girl Found in North Carolina

15-year-old Rutherford County girl who was reported missing Thursday was located early Saturday in North Carolina after an investigation by sheriff’s detectives and Homeland Security Investigations. Read More

418 Men Arrested, Charged in Spring Hill Human Trafficking Operation

A two-day joint undercover operation by special agents with the TBI Human Trafficking Unit, the Spring Hill Police Department, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Homeland Security Investigations, and the office of 22nd District Attorney General Brent Cooper has resulted in the arrest of eighteen men accused of seeking illicit sex from minors. Read More

5Target Theft/Shoplifting Suspect Wanted in Murfreesboro

Detectives need assistance in identifying and locating the unknown individual who fraudulently purchased two baby monitors from Target on Old Fort Pkwy on June 26, 2021. Read More

