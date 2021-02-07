In Case Y’all Missed It: 5 Top Stories of the Week

1Kroger on Middle TN Blvd to Close Store
Kroger announced changes to its 1622 Middle Tennessee Blvd location in Murfreesboro. The Pharmacy and Fuel Center will continue to operate, but the remainder of the store will close effective February 28th. Read More.
2Suspect Steals Wallet and Uses Credit Card at Murfreesboro Businesses
MPD detectives need assistance identifying the person who stole a wallet and used the victim’s credit/debit card at four different businesses, purchasing a pregnancy test at one on January 12, 2021. Read More.
3Rutherford County Coronavirus Case Count
A look at the current count of COVID-19 cases in Rutherford County. Read More.
4Suspects Use Crowbar to Break Into Two Murfreesboro Businesses
Murfreesboro Police Department Criminal Investigations Division Property Crimes detectives are attempting to identify three individuals who used a yellow crowbar to pry open the front door of two businesses stealing cash on Sunday, January 24. Read More.
5What to Know About Economic Impact Payment Check Cards
The US Department of the Treasury and the IRS have issued a second round of Economic Impact Payments (EIP). You might have already gotten your payment direct deposited into your bank account. Read More.