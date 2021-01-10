In Case Y’all Missed It: 5 Top Stories of the Week

1IRS Issues Information on Second Round of Economic Impact Payments
The IRS and the Treasury Department began issuing a second round of Economic Impact Payments, often referred to as stimulus payments, last week. Read More.
2Information on COVID-19 Vaccinations in Rutherford County
The first vaccine arrived in Rutherford County Christmas week, and the vaccine is now being administered to healthcare workers, first responders, residents and staff at long term care facilties and adults who cannot live independently (known as groups 1a1 and 1a2) and seniors 75 years and older. Read More.
3Rutherford County Coronavirus Case Count
A look at the current count of COVID-19 cases in Rutherford County. Read More.
4Rutherford County Announces COVID-19 Testing Changes
Rutherford County Health Department announces new testing hours for next week. Read More.
5Asbury Lane House Fire Sends Three to Hospital, Claims Life of 54-year-old Male
Rutherford County Fire Rescue, Almaville Fire Department, and Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department responded to a house fire on Asbury Lane just after 12:30 Saturday afternoon. Read More.