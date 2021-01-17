In Case Y’all Missed It: 5 Top Stories of the Week

1County Health Departments Offer COVID-19 Vaccination by Appointment
Tennessee county health departments are now booking appointments for people in Phase 1 populations of the Tennessee COVID-19 Vaccination Plan and those aged 75 and up who wish to receive COVID-19 vaccinations. Read More.
2Middle School Student Arrested for Unloaded Gun Possession
A sixth-grader at Christiana Middle School was arrested and expelled after he was found to be in possession of an unloaded handgun. Read More.
3Rutherford County Coronavirus Case Count
A look at the current count of COVID-19 cases in Rutherford County. Read More.
Photo from The Exercise Coach
4“Smart” Fitness Studio Opens in Murfreesboro
The Exercise Coach, a “smart fitness studio”, opened in Murfreesboro at 520 Highland Terrace, Suite G, on January 6, 2021. Roshan Patel, of Franklin, is the owner. Read More.
5Barry Gibb Releases Duet With Dolly Parton
Barry Gibb, the last remaining living member of the Bee Gees, is set to release his lastest album Greenfields. Read More.