In Case Y’all Missed It: 5 Top Stories of the Week

Photo submitted
1Murfreesboro Resident Launches Christian Home Goods Company
Tiffany Mangus of Murfreesboro has founded Christian home goods company Taste & See Home LLC. Read More.
2Domenico’s Italian Deli to Open Soon in Murfreesboro
A new Italian Deli is opening next week in Murfreesboro, featuring sandwiches, pasta and soups. Read More.
photo submitted
3Suspect Steals Trailer From Smyrna Pawn Shop
Smyrna Police Department is asking for assistance in identifying a vehicle and driver involved in the theft of a trailer. Read More.
Photo – http://blackmanwrestling.com/
4Tennessee High School Wrestling Poll for January 27
Now in its 28th year, The Poll is primarily a measure of dual meet strength with some consideration to individual tournament strength. Read More.
Photo submitted: Murfreesboro Branch of the NAACP member Rev. Goldy Wade, Jerry Anderson Awardee Tim Rowlett, Murfreesboro Branch of the NAACP member Carolyn Cox
5Firefighter and Dispatcher Receive Life-Saver Award
A Murfreesboro firefighter and an Emergency Communications specialist were among those honored with the Jerry Anderson Hero Award from the Murfreesboro Branch of the NAACP Saturday (Jan. 25). Read More.