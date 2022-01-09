In Case Y’all Missed It: 5 Top Stories of the Week

By
Andrea Hinds
-
Photo from Vanderbilt website

Here are the top 5 stories of the week.

1What’s New to Streaming in January 2022

Streaming entertainment can be overwhelming with so many streaming services adding new shows and movies every week. Read More

2Murfreesboro Police Investigating Bank Robbery at Fifth Third Bank

Murfreesboro Police and the FBI are searching for a man who robbed a bank on the city’s westside on Friday, Jan. 7. Read More

Stock Image

3Rutherford County Coronavirus Case Count

A look at the COVID-19 case count in Rutherford County. Read More

Photo from Vanderbilt website

46 Murfreesboro Building Projects in 2022 With High Impact

Since the 1950s, Murfreesboro has had business and government leaders who have stayed aware of what needs to be done as far as economic development to be a vibrant community, while also listening to what the community wants to keep the quality of life that makes Murfreesboro and Rutherford County a great place to live. Read More

5Drone Video: Snow-Covered Murfreesboro Fire Department, Station 11

Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department posted a drone video of a snow-covered Station 11 on Blaze Drive. Read More

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here