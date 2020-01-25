In Case Y’all Missed It: 5 Top Stories of the Week

Andrea Hinds
wrestling
Photo - http://blackmanwrestling.com/
Credit Murfreesboro Police

1Shoplifters Snag Several Sunglasses from Murfreesboro Store

On January 8, 2020, a man and woman entered the Sunglass Hut on Medical Center Pkwy and concealed several pair of sunglasses valued at $2,150.00 and left the store without paying. Read More.

2Domenico’s Italian Deli to Open Soon in Murfreesboro

A new Italian Deli is opening next week in Murfreesboro, featuring sandwiches, pasta and soups. Read More.

Photo – http://blackmanwrestling.com/

3Tennessee High School Wrestling Poll for January 20

Now in its 28th year, The Poll is primarily a measure of dual meet strength with some consideration to individual tournament strength. Votes are cast by a statewide panel of high school wrestling coaches and are based on a maximum Power Ranking of 168. Read More.

Photo by TBI

4AMBER ALERT UPDATE: Missing Four-month-old From Lebanon Found

An Amber Alert was issued Wednesday for a four-month-old. He was found safe in Nashville. Read More.

Photo by Smyrna PD

5Suspect Cashes Fraudulent Checks at Smyrna Bank

Smyrna Police Department is asking for assistance in identifying an individual cashing fraudulent checks. Read More.

