In Case Y’all Missed It: 5 Top Stories of the Week

14 Suspects Wanted for Felony Shoplifting at Hibbett Sports in Smyrna
Smyrna Police Department is seeking to identify the pictured individuals for felony shoplifting on 12-19-20, at Hibbett Sports, located at 801 Industrial Blvd, Suite 100, in Smyrna.
2TN Health Dept Announces Updates to COVID-19 Vaccination Plan
The Tennessee Department of Health has updated Tennessee's COVID-19 Vaccination Plan as the state continues to prioritize Tennesseans most at risk of illness and death from COVID-19.
3Rutherford County Coronavirus Case Count
A look at the current count of COVID-19 cases in Rutherford County.
4Suspect Steals Over $4K of Merchandise From Smyrna Publix Stores
On January 13, 2021, the individual pictured stole a combined $4,000 of merchandise from Publix stores in Smyrna, located at 661 President Place, and 1640 Lee Victory Parkway.
55 Facts About Martin Luther King Jr You May Not Know
Last week, we celebrated MLK Day. Many of us have studied the importance of his work, but here are 5 facts about Dr. Martin Luther King Jr you may not know.