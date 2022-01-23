In Case Y’all Missed It: 5 Top Stories of the Week

Here are the top 5 stories of the week.

1Two Men Critically Injured After a Multi-car Wreck in Murfreesboro

The driver of a truck that was hit head-on jumps out and pulls two men and woman from a wrecked car moments before it burst into flames Thursday morning. A total of five vehicles were involved in the crash. Read More

2Smyrna Police Responds to Report of Unresponsive Male at Stewarts Creek High School

On January 16, 2022, 2:38pm, Smyrna Police Department personnel were dispatched to Stewarts Creek High School in response to a call regarding an unresponsive male, identified as weight-lifting coach and physical education teacher Maurice Grooms. Read More

Stock Image

3Rutherford County Coronavirus Case Count

A look at the COVID-19 case count in Rutherford County. Read More

4La Vergne High Student Charged in Alleged Assault After School

Sheriff’s school resource officers charged a La Vergne High School student Wednesday after he allegedly threatened a girl after a ballgame Tuesday, SRO supervisors said. Read More

Photo: Smithsonian Magazine

65 Facts About Martin Luther King Jr You May Not Know

Many of us have studied the importance of his work, but here are 5 facts about Dr. Martin Luther King Jr you may not know. Read More

 

