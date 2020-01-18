In Case Y’all Missed It: 5 Top Stories of the Week

From Murfreesboro Police
1Woman Struck and Killed by Train Identified
Murfreesboro Police Department identified a woman who was struck by a train and died, Sunday, Jan. 12. Read More.
2Suspect Steals Purse from Vehicle at Smyrna Restaurant
Smyrna Police Department is asking for assistance in identifying an individual that shoplifted and stole a purse. Read More.
3Suspect Who Shot at Murfreesboro Police Identified
The man who fired shots at Murfreesboro Police Department officers after a foot pursuit and crash has been identified as Larenzo D. Flowers, 26, of Murfreesboro. Read More.
4Your Town: The Grumpy Bookpeddler
Located just off the roundabout in Murfreesboro on College Street, you’ll find The Grumpy Bookpeddler, a book lover’s dream. Read More.
5Food Truck Favorite Smokin’ Buttz To Open First Brick-and-Mortar Location
Barbeque lovers will soon find local food truck favorite Smokin’ Buttz inside the Kroger located at 4432 Veterans Parkway in Murfreesboro. Read More.