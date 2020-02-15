In Case Y’all Missed It: 5 Top Stories of the Week

1Murfreesboro Man Indicted and Charged in 2019 Heroin Overdose Death
A Murfreesboro man has been indicted and charged in connection with a 2019 overdose death of a man found deceased at a gas station in June 2019.
2New Neighborhood Coming to Smyrna
The Jones Company, a Nashville-based home builder, has announced their first neighborhood in Smyrna, Oakhaven Estates.
3Suspect Steals 6 iPhones from Smyrna Verizon Store
Smyrna Police Department is asking for assistance in identifying an individual responsible for a theft at the Verizon Store on Sam Ridley Parkway.
4Male Suspect Wanted for Multiple Crimes in Smyrna
Smyrna Police Department (SPD) is asking for assistance in identifying a male subject suspected of multiple counts of auto burglary, fraudulent use of a credit card, and identity theft.
5TCAT and Nissan Address Changing Tech Skills in Job Market
Learn how the Tennessee College of Applied Technology (TCAT) in Murfreesboro and Nissan work together to help fill a gap in technology skills.