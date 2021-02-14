In Case Y’all Missed It: 5 Top Stories of the Week

Larry Johnson, II, 23
1Suspect Arrested for Weekend Fatal Shooting in Murfreesboro
The suspect in this past weekend's fatal shooting of 21-year-old Giovanni Gilis on Ewing Blvd. has been arrested in Cheatham County.
2Murfreesboro Fatal Shooting Victim Identified
An altercation and fight between several people at a party resulted in the death of one man and the injury of two others Saturday morning, Feb. 6.
3Rutherford County Coronavirus Case Count
A look at the current count of COVID-19 cases in Rutherford County.
4Rutherford County Activates COVID-19 Vaccine Call Center
Rutherford County has activated a limited-operations COVID-19 Vaccine Call Center.
5Winter Storm to Bring Ice and Snow to Middle Tennessee
A major winter storm is likely to affect Middle Tennessee early next week with a wintry mix of freezing rain, sleet and snow expected, reports National Weather Service (NWS).