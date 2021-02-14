In Case Y’all Missed It: 5 Top Stories of the Week

By
Andrea Hinds
-
Larry Johnson, II, 23

1Suspect Arrested for Weekend Fatal Shooting in Murfreesboro

The suspect in this past weekend’s fatal shooting of 21-year-old Giovanni Gilis on Ewing Blvd. has been arrested in Cheatham County. Read More.

2Murfreesboro Fatal Shooting Victim Identified

An altercation and fight between several people at a party resulted in the death of one man and the injury of two others Saturday morning, Feb. 6. Read More.

3Rutherford County Coronavirus Case Count

A look at the current count of COVID-19 cases in Rutherford County. Read More.

4Rutherford County Activates COVID-19 Vaccine Call Center

Rutherford County has activated a limited-operations COVID-19 Vaccine Call Center. Read More.

5Winter Storm to Bring Ice and Snow to Middle Tennessee

A major winter storm is likely to affect Middle Tennessee early next week with a wintry mix of freezing rain, sleet and snow expected, reports National Weather Service (NWS). Read More.

