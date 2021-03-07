In Case Y’all Missed It: 5 Top Stories of the Week

deshawn wells
118-year-old Arrested for Shooting a Teenager at Murfreesboro Hotel
An 18-year-old man is arrested for the shooting of a 15-year-old male at a hotel in Murfreesboro on Sunday, Feb. 28. Read More.
Photo from Tennessee Department of Health Facebook Page
2Rutherford County Launches Local COVID-19 Vaccine Sign-Up Website
Rutherford County announced Tuesday the launch of a local website (www.covidrc.com) for residents to sign-up to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Read More.
3Rutherford County Coronavirus Case Count
A look at the current count of COVID-19 cases in Rutherford County. Read More.
4Shoplifting Suspect Leaves Murfreesboro Walmart Without Paying
CID detectives need help identifying the man accused of stealing items from Walmart on Old Fort Pkwy on Feb. 23, 2021. Read More.
5Sheriff’s Investigate Possible Road Rage Shooting on I-24 Saturday
One person suffered injuries during a potential road rage shooting early Saturday afternoon on Interstate 24. Read More.