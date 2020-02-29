In Case Y’all Missed It: 5 Top Stories of the Week

1RCS Issues Update on Employee Suspensions at Walter Hill Elementary
Rutherford County Schools released a statement concerning the employee suspensions at Walter Hill Elementary School.Read More.
2Recent Data Shows Nashville Growth is “Patchy”
Nashville is growing, but most of it isn’t, the latest released Census data show as counties across the state and nation prepare for the 2020 U.S. Census count this spring. Read More.
3Antioch Woman Sentenced to Federal Prison for Embezzling From Smyrna Company
Ilaine T. Newby, 51, of Antioch, Tennessee, was sentenced to 12 months and 1 day in prison for embezzling over $206,000 from a Smyrna, Tennessee-based company. Read More.
4Robbery Suspect in Custody After Ramming Patrol Car
An armed robbery suspect was arrested after ramming a Murfreesboro Police car and escaping injury when he drove toward a deputy who fired at him Wednesday on Cason Lane. Read More.
5Daughter Charged with Shooting Disabled Mother
A daughter allegedly shot her disabled mother in the face with a pellet gun because she would not go to sleep Tuesday at their home, a Rutherford County Sheriff’s detective said. Read More.