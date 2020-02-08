In Case Y’all Missed It: 5 Top Stories of the Week

1Smyrna Police Respond to Fatal Traffic Accident
On February 3, 2020, approximately 6:00 p.m., Smyrna Police Department personnel responded to an accident at the intersection of South Lowry and Sam Griffin. Read More.
2La Vergne Couple Arrested with $80K Worth of Heroin
About $80,000 worth of illegal heroin was seized from a La Vergne couple by Rutherford County Sheriff’s narcotics detectives. Read More.
Photo: McAlister’s Facebook Page
3Kids Eat For Free (or cheap) Murfreesboro Restaurant List
Head to one of these restaurants for a great deal! Read More.
4Two J’s Grille Offers Something for Everyone
Two J’s Grille, which recently opened in North Murfreesboro at 3242 Memorial Blvd, offers an extensive menu with pasta, burger, sandwich and pizza options. Read More.
Photo Submitted
5Kymari House Hires a New Executive Director
The Board of Directors of Kymari House announces the appointment of Angelique (Angie) Davis to the position of Executive Director. Read More.