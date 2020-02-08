In Case Y’all Missed It: 5 Top Stories of the Week

Two J's Grille
Photo: Two J's Grille

1Smyrna Police Respond to Fatal Traffic Accident

On February 3, 2020, approximately 6:00 p.m., Smyrna Police Department personnel responded to an accident at the intersection of South Lowry and Sam Griffin. Read More.

2La Vergne Couple Arrested with $80K Worth of Heroin

About $80,000 worth of illegal heroin was seized from a La Vergne couple by Rutherford County Sheriff’s narcotics detectives. Read More.

Photo: McAlister’s Facebook Page

3Kids Eat For Free (or cheap) Murfreesboro Restaurant List

Head to one of these restaurants for a great deal! Read More.

4Two J’s Grille Offers Something for Everyone

Two J’s Grille, which recently opened in North Murfreesboro at 3242 Memorial Blvd, offers an extensive menu with pasta, burger, sandwich and pizza options. Read More.

Photo Submitted

5Kymari House Hires a New Executive Director

The Board of Directors of Kymari House announces the appointment of Angelique (Angie) Davis to the position of Executive Director. Read More.

