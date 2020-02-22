In Case Y’all Missed It: 5 Top Stories of the Week

Mugshot by MPD
1Man Arrested for Robbing Two Murfreesboro Banks
A man has been arrested for robbing two Murfreesboro banks four months apart, using only a note. Read More.
2Man Robs First National Bank in Murfreesboro
A man robbed First National Bank on Memorial Blvd this week. Read More.
3Murfreesboro City Schools’ Invites Public to Music Festival
Murfreesboro City Schools invites the public to join the MCS Music Festival on Monday, March 9. Read More.
Photo by MPD Facebook
4Whiskey Dix Shooting Victim Listed in Stable Condition
A man was shot and treated at TriStar Skyline Medical Center after a shooting inside Whiskey Dix on W. Main Street. Read More.
5Black’s Apothecary Offers Community-Centered Pharmacy
Taylor Black worked for Reeves-Sain Pharmacy beginning in high school. It is working there that ignited his desire to become a pharmacist, which brought him to open Black’s Apothecary. Read More.