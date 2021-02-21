In Case Y’all Missed It: 5 Top Stories of the Week

1Outbuilding and Antique Cars a Total Loss After Murfreesboro Fire
Rutherford County Fire Rescue and Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office responded to an outbuilding fire at 3034 Fieldview Drive near Veterans Parkway on Wednesday afternoon. Read More.
210 Record-Breaking Winter Weather Events in Middle Tennessee
For many longtime middle Tennessee residents, the recent weather event is bringing back memories of the major ice storm that occurred throughout the greater Nashville area in 1994. It got us wondering about other significant winter weather events in the area. Read More.
3Rutherford County Coronavirus Case Count
A look at the current count of COVID-19 cases in Rutherford County. Read More.
4Murfreesboro Police Investigating Rash of Catalytic Converter Thefts
Murfreesboro Police detectives are investigating a rash of catalytic converter thefts, dating back to December 2020. Read More.
5How to Make Your Own De-Icer Without Salt
With all the ice we’ve received the last few days, it can be tricky to get out of the door to do simple things like walk the dog or even walk with the kids to the perfect sledding spot. Read More.