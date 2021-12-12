In Case Y’all Missed It: 5 Top Stories of the Week

Here are the top 5 stories of the week.
Streaming entertainment can be overwhelming with so many streaming services adding new shows and movies every week. Here is a list of new streaming releases this December 2021 playing on Netflix, Amazon, Disney+, Hulu, and HBO Max. Read More
A detailed description from bank tellers and witnesses, helped Murfreesboro Police Department officers arrest a bank robber minutes after he robbed the Pinnacle Bank on Monday, Dec. 6. Read More
Here is a list of all the new titles coming to Netflix for the month of December 2021. Highlights this month include Cobra Kai: Season 4, The Witcher: Season 2, Lost in Space: Season 3, and Don’t Look Up. Read More
Murfreesboro Police Department Criminal Investigations Division detectives have arrested a Murfreesboro man for the shooting death of his former girlfriend on Wednesday, Dec. 1. Read More
‘Tis the season for a parade of new original programming and movies coming to HBO Max all month long! Highlights include The Matrix Resurrections, And Just Like That, Ron’s Gone Wrong, and the limited series Landscapers. What’s coming and going on HBO Max in December 2021. Read More