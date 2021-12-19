In Case Y’all Missed It: 5 Top Stories of the Week

Here are the top 5 stories of the week.
LaVergne will be the location of the first BJ’s Wholesale Club (BJ’s) in Tennessee. Read More
Streaming entertainment can be overwhelming with so many streaming services adding new shows and movies every week. Here is a list of new streaming releases this December 2021 playing on Netflix, Amazon, Disney+, Hulu, and HBO Max. Read More
A look at the COVID-19 case count in Rutherford County. Read More
4Prominent National Sports & Entertainment Facility Developer to Bring 260-Plus Acre Complex to Murfreesboro
A prominent national sports and entertainment facility development company announced it has selected Murfreesboro, Tenn., (Rutherford County) as the next site for its $350 million, 260-plus acre, multi-use family sports, and entertainment complex. Read More
Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) detectives are investigating an early after a strong-armed robbery at the First Horizon Bank. The bank robber is still on the run. Read More