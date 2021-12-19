In Case Y’all Missed It: 5 Top Stories of the Week

By
Andrea Hinds
-

Here are the top 5 stories of the week.

1BJ’s Warehouse Coming to LaVergne

LaVergne will be the location of the first BJ’s Wholesale Club (BJ’s) in Tennessee. Read More

2What’s New to Streaming in December 2021

Streaming entertainment can be overwhelming with so many streaming services adding new shows and movies every week. Here is a list of new streaming releases this December 2021 playing on Netflix, Amazon, Disney+, Hulu, and HBO Max. Read More

3Rutherford County Coronavirus Case Count

A look at the COVID-19 case count in Rutherford County. Read More

4Prominent National Sports & Entertainment Facility Developer to Bring 260-Plus Acre Complex to Murfreesboro

A prominent national sports and entertainment facility development company announced it has selected Murfreesboro, Tenn., (Rutherford County) as the next site for its $350 million, 260-plus acre, multi-use family sports, and entertainment complex. Read More

5Murfreesboro Police Investigates Bank Robbery at First Horizon Bank on Carson Lane

Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) detectives are investigating an early after a strong-armed robbery at the First Horizon Bank. The bank robber is still on the run. Read More

