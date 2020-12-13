In Case Y’all Missed It: 5 Top Stories of the Week

1Pepper + Peach Closes After Only Two Months
While it opened to a full house and hour waits, after less than two months the Peach Cobbler Factory’s sister restaurant Pepper + Peach has closed. Read More.
2Two Suspects Shoplift From Murfreesboro Walmart
Detectives need assistance in identifying two individuals who several hundred dollars’ worth of merchandise from Walmart on Joe B. Jackson Pkwy. on November 20, 2020. Read More.
3Rutherford County Coronavirus Case Count
A look at the current count of COVID-19 cases in Rutherford County. Read More.
4Murfreesboro Police Seek Persons of Interest in Murder Investigation
Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) detectives are seeking the identities of two individuals who drove a shooting victim to the hospital and dropped him off, following a shoot-out and murder of another man on Friday, Dec. 4. Read More.
5These Four Suspects Were Involved in a Smyrna Carjacking October 24
On October 24, 2020, at approximately 6:30 a.m., these individuals were involved in a carjacking in the 800 block of Industrial Blvd in Smyrna. Read More.