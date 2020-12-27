In Case Y’all Missed It: 5 Top Stories of the Week

1Amazon Driver Held at Gunpoint While Delivery Van and packages Stolen
A female Amazon driver was robbed by two armed men who stole her van full of packages in broad daylight on Monday, Dec. 21. The suspects are on the run. Read More.
2Where to Get COVID-19 Test
If you think you need a COVID-19 test, here are some things to know and places where you can get a test. Read More.
3Rutherford County Coronavirus Case Count
A look at the current count of COVID-19 cases in Rutherford County. Read More.
4COVID-19 Testing: Schedule Change at Health Dept Begins
Beginning December 21, the COVID-19 testing schedule at county sites will be different to allow for staff members to transition to administering the COVID-19 vaccine to health care providers and first responders. Read More.
5Saint Thomas Rutherford Adds New Technology
Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford is pleased to announce the installation of one of its latest technological advancements, the Siemens Artis Q biplane angiography system. Read More.