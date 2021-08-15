In Case Y’all Missed It: 5 Top Stories of the Week

By
Andrea Hinds
-
Cheetos Flamin’ Hot Ice Cream & Shake

Here are the top 5 stories of the week.

1Marble Slab Creamery Introduces Cheetos Flamin’ Hot Ice Cream & Shake

Coming in hot, but surprisingly cool for summer 2021 is Marble Slab Creamery‘s new limited-time-only Cheetos Flamin’ Hot Ice Cream and Shake. Read More

2What’s New to Streaming in August 2021

Streaming entertainment can be overwhelming with so many streaming services adding new shows and movies every week. Here is a list of new streaming releases this August 2021 playing on Netflix, Amazon, Disney+, Hulu, and HBO Max. Read More

Stock Image

3Rutherford County Coronavirus Case Count

A look at coronavirus case count in Rutherford County. Read More

4Man Sought After Robbing Murfreesboro Bank at Gunpoint

Murfreesboro Police Department detectives are looking for the man who robbed a bank at gunpoint on Thursday, Aug. 12. Read More

Jessica Frey

5Smyrna Woman Responsible for Drug Overdose Death in Custody

A woman wanted for selling fentanyl-laced drugs is behind bars. Read More

