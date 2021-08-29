In Case Y’all Missed It: 5 Top Stories of the Week

Here are the top 5 stories of the week.
Because of the rise in COVID cases, RCS institutes some procedural changes concerning quarantines. Read More
Stock Image
A look at coronavirus case count in Rutherford County. Read More
Philip Carr “Phil” Valentine, nationally acclaimed radio talk show host, passed away on August 21, 2021 at the age of 61 in Nashville, Tennessee. Read More
Apollo Cantrell
27-year-old murder suspect Apollo Cantrell is in custody after being arrested in Scott County, Iowa. Read More
Three RCS schools will see some temporary closures next week because of staffing related to COVID-19. Read More