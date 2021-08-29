In Case Y’all Missed It: 5 Top Stories of the Week

By
Andrea Hinds
-

Here are the top 5 stories of the week.

1RCS Director Bill Spurlock Announces Quarantine Procedure Changes

Because of the rise in COVID cases, RCS institutes some procedural changes concerning quarantines. Read More

2Rutherford County Coronavirus Case Count

A look at coronavirus case count in Rutherford County. Read More

3OBITUARY: Philip Carr “Phil” Valentine

Philip Carr “Phil” Valentine, nationally acclaimed radio talk show host, passed away on August 21, 2021 at the age of 61 in Nashville, Tennessee. Read More

Apollo Cantrell

4Murfreesboro Murder Suspect Apollo Cantrell Arrested in Iowa

27-year-old murder suspect Apollo Cantrell is in custody after being arrested in Scott County, Iowa. Read More

5Three RCS Schools to Close Temporarily Due to Staffing Shortage

Three RCS schools will see some temporary closures next week because of staffing related to COVID-19. Read More

