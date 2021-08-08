In Case Y’all Missed It: 5 Top Stories of the Week

By
Andrea Hinds
-
What's New to Streaming in June 2020 rs

Here are the top 5 stories of the week.

1What’s New to Streaming in August 2021

Streaming entertainment can be overwhelming with so many streaming services adding new shows and movies every week. Here is a list of new streaming releases this August 2021 playing on Netflix, Amazon, Disney+, Hulu, and HBO Max. Read More

Stock Image

2Rutherford County Coronavirus Case Count

A look at coronavirus case count in Rutherford County. Read More

32 Women Accused of Shoplifting Perfume from a Murfreesboro Sephora

Detectives need help idetifying the two women who are accused of stealing about $600 worth of perfume from Sephora The Avenue Murfreesboro on July 21, 2021. Read More

4HGTV Casting for Upcoming Show

You can be on an HGTV show! HGTV is casting for couples or families who want to tackle the “ultimate spring cleaning.” Read More

5Suspects Are Accused of Shoplifting from a Murfreesboro Sephora

Detectives are asking for assistance from the public in identifying the women accused of shoplifting about $500 worth of makeup from Sephora The Avenue Murfreesboro on July 22, 2021. Read More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here