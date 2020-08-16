In Case Y’all Missed It: 5 Top Stories of the Week

1Pedestrian Struck and Killed While Crossing Road in Murfreesboro
A woman is struck by a vehicle while trying to cross a busy multi-lane road Friday evening, August 14. The pedestrian died. Read More.
2Victim Identified in Sunday’s Murfreesboro Apartment Complex Shooting
A 23-year-old man was shot and killed at an apartment complex Sunday, August 9, and police are searching for his killer. Read More.
3Rutherford County Coronavirus Case Count
A look at the current count of COVID-19 cases in Rutherford County. Read More.
4Scoopy’s Ice Cream Bar Opens in Murfreesboro
Scoopy’s Ice Cream Bar is now open in Murfreesboro, serving ice cream, paletas, milk shakes, sundaes, snow cones, smoothies, and other frozen concoctions. Read More.
5Murfreesboro Implements New Burn Permit Fee
The City of Murfreesboro Building & Codes Department has established a new burn permit fee for open burning organic material on commercial construction sites and for organizations like schools, churches or neighborhood groups hoping to host public gathering bonfires. Read More.