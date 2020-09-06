In Case Y’all Missed It: 5 Top Stories of the Week

By
Andrea Hinds
-
Grandy's Murfreesboro, TN

1State Begins Processing Additional $300 Unemployment Benefit

The state began processing the $300 Lost Wages Assistance (LWA) unemployment benefit, approved by FEMA earlier this week. Read More.

2Human Skeletal Remains From Mt. Herman Road Identified

Family members need more information after learning their relative’s skeletal remains were found July 27 in a field off Mt. Herman Road, Rutherford County Sheriff’s detectives said. Read More.

3Rutherford County Coronavirus Case Count

A look at the current count of COVID-19 cases in Rutherford County. Read More.

4Grandy’s Opens First Location in Murfreesboro

Grandy’s, a fast casual restaurant serving homestyle comfort food announced Monday the opening of its newest franchised location in Murfreesboro. Read More.

submitted

5Murfreesboro Man Dies in Single-vehicle Crash

A Murfreesboro man died in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday, Sept. 2. Read More.

