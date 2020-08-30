In Case Y’all Missed It: 5 Top Stories of the Week

1State Begins Processing Additional $300 Unemployment Benefit
The state began processing the $300 Lost Wages Assistance (LWA) unemployment benefit, approved by FEMA earlier this week. Read More.
Smyrna Police Facebook
2Help ID this Individual in Reference to Vandalism at Smyrna BBQ Joint
The Smyrna Police Department is requesting assistance in identifying the individual pictured in reference to an ongoing investigation of vandalism at Better Days BBQ. Read More.
3Rutherford County Coronavirus Case Count
A look at the current count of COVID-19 cases in Rutherford County. Read More.
PHOTOS PROVIDED / 1970 and ’71 WALTER HILL YEARBOOKS
4Rutherford County Schools Retires Historic Bus No. 6
Pauline “Polly” Swader she became one of the first two African American women hired to drive a bus for the school district and the first African American woman to be awarded a bus contract. Read More.
Tabiyus Hathaway
5BOLO MISSING PERSON: Tabiyus Hathaway
Tabiyus Hathaway, 28, of Murfreesboro, was reported missing by his family on July 28, 2020. Read More.