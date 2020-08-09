In Case Y’all Missed It: 5 Top Stories of the Week

Submitted
1Facebook Marketplace Transaction Turns Into Dangerous Carjacking
What began as a plan for a woman to sell a vehicle through Facebook Marketplace ended in a dangerous carjacking Thursday, July 31. Two suspects have been arrested. Read More.
2Nash Family Creamery to Bring Old Style Ice Cream to Middle Tennessee
Four generations of dairy know-how will soon be offered in the form of ice cream and other local farm products at the Nash Family Creamery in Chapel Hill, Tennessee. Read More.
3Rutherford County Coronavirus Case Count
A look at the current count of COVID-19 cases in Rutherford County. Read More.
4Hungry Bear Brings Authentic Philly Cheesesteaks to Murfreesboro
Hungry Bear Cheesesteaks and Wings sits just off of Middle Tennessee Blvd behind the Shell Station near the corner of Greenland Drive. Read More.
5Cracker Barrel Launches New Simplified Dinner Menu
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® announced the launch of a new, simplified dinner menu. Read More.