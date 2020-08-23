In Case Y’all Missed It: 5 Top Stories of the Week

1$1 Million Powerball Winner in Smyrna
Each Grand Division has a lucky Powerball winner after three winning tickets were played in Memphis, Morristown and Smyrna according to a news release on August 6, 2020. Read More.
2Altercation Leads to Shots Fired Outside Smyrna Entertainment Center
On Saturday evening, August 15, 2020, two males were involved in an altercation inside Stars and Strikes Family Entertainment Center. Read More.
3Rutherford County Coronavirus Case Count
A look at the current count of COVID-19 cases in Rutherford County. Read More.
4Two Suspects Break Into Local Murfreesboro Business
Detective are needing help identifying the two people who used a shovel to pry open the door to the Kwik Sak/Fat Guy’s BBQ on NW Broad St. on Aug. 9, 2020. Read More.
5U.S. Postal Service Announces Temporary Price Increase
The United States Postal Service filed notice with the Postal Regulatory Commission (PRC) of a temporary price change to take effect Oct. 18, 2020. Read More.