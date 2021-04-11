In Case Y’all Missed It: 5 Top Stories of the Week

1What’s New to Streaming in April 2021
Streaming entertainment can be overwhelming with so many streaming services adding new shows and movies every week. Here is a list of new releases this April 2021 playing on Netflix, Amazon, Disney+, Hulu, and HBO Max.
2Smyrna Police Searching for Travel Trailer Theft suspects
Smyrna Police Department (SPD) is asking for the public's assistance in locating individuals involved in the theft of a travel trailer.
33 Tennessee State Park Road Trips to Take
Road trips are great because they're flexible, affordable, and full of activities that you choose. Everything can be customized, from where you stay to what you see and how far you go.
4Ribbon Cutting: Pisco305 Peruvian Cuisine & Steakhouse
Pisco305 Peruvian Cuisine & Steakhouse held a ribbon-cutting for its Murfreesboro location on Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at 452 North Thompson Lane in Murfreesboro.
5Rutherford County Coronavirus Case Count
A look at the COVID-19 case count for Rutherford County.