In Case Y’all Missed It: 5 Top Stories of the Week

1Everything Coming to Disney Plus in May 2021
Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for entertainment from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more, alongside exclusive Disney+ Originals. Here is everything that is coming to Disney Plus in May 2021.
2Coming to HBO Max in May 2021
New titles for May on HBO Max include Those Who Wish Me Dead, Tenet, Wonder woman 1984, That Damn Michael Che, Legendary, The Crime of the Century, and many more. Here what's coming to HBO Max in May 2021.
3Smyrna Police Searching for John Jeffrey Hicks
On April 24, 2021, SPD officers initiated a traffic stop on Lee Victory Parkway in Smyrna. One of the passengers exited the vehicle and fled the scene on foot.
4What’s the Difference Between Tornado Watch & Tornado Warning?
When severe weather strikes and you hear a meteorologist say "tornado watch" or "tornado warning", you may be wondering what's the difference?
5Murfreesboro Police Looking for Suspect Involved in a Vehicle Break-in
Detectives need assistance in identifying the person who stole a purse from a vehicle parked at the Greenway and then went on a shopping spree at several businesses, spending more than one thousand dollars.