In Case Y’all Missed It: 5 Top Stories of the Week

1Park Planning in West Murfreesboro Resumes on Acreage off Hwy 96
The Murfreesboro Parks and Recreation Department is resuming plans for development of a large West Park located on 154 acres a mile west of Veterans Parkway on Hwy 96. Read More.
2Rutherford County Coronavirus Case Count
A look at the COVID-19 case count for Rutherford County. Read More.
3La Vergne Police Searching for Weapons Shoplifting Suspects
The La Vergne Police Department is asking for help identifying the subjects who stole weapons from a store Monday afternoon. Read More.
4Eddie V’s Prime Seafood Opens in Nashville
Eddie V’s, a fine-dining destination serving prime seafood, hand-carved steaks, and theatrical cocktails, opened on Thursday, April 15 at Fifth + Broadway. Read More.
5Ribbon Cutting: Pisco305 Peruvian Cuisine & Steakhouse
Pisco305 Peruvian Cuisine & Steakhouse held a ribbon-cutting for its Murfreesboro location on Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at 452 North Thompson Lane in Murfreesboro. Read More.