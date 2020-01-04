In Case Y’all Missed It: 3 Top Stories of the Week

1Rutherford Co. Woman Charged with TennCare Fraud
A Rutherford County woman is charged with TennCare fraud and theft of services in an indictment alleging that she falsely reported her income to receive TennCare benefits.
2Man Charged with Abusing Corpse
A man accused of selling heroin to a woman who later died was charged with allegedly leaving her body Friday at Nice Mill Dam, a Rutherford County Sheriff's detective reported.
3New Laws for 2020
Several new laws went into effect on January 1, 2020. Here's a look at a few of them.