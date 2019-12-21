In Case Y’all Missed It: 3 Top Stories of the Week

1Murfreesboro Man Arrested and Charged with Solicitation of a Minor
An investigation by Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Special Agents with the Technical Services Unit has resulted in the arrest of a Murfreesboro man on charges of solicitation of a minor and soliciting sexual exploitation of a minor. Read More.
2Dunkin’ to Host Grand Opening Celebration for Next Generation Store in Murfreesboro
Dunkin’ announced it will host a grand opening celebration on Tuesday, December 17th to unveil its newest Next Generation Store in Murfreesboro located at 3250 Memorial Blvd. Read More.
3La Vergne Man Wounded in Extreme Case of Road Rage on I-24
A shooting on I-24 east just past the I-440 junction appears to be an extreme case of road rage. Read More.