Improper Disposal of Fireworks Causes Murfreesboro Fire

Fire crews responded to a home on Sapphire Drive on July 4 after flames were spotted burning along the exterior of the house. Thanks to a rapid response, firefighters were able to quickly bring the fire under control and prevent it from spreading inside.

An investigation by the Fire Marshal’s Office determined that the fire started when used fireworks were placed in a plastic trash can next to the home before they were fully extinguished. The resulting blaze damaged the home’s siding and a nearby vehicle. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Fire officials are urging residents to follow fireworks disposal safety tips to avoid similar incidents. Used fireworks should be soaked in water for several hours before being discarded in a metal or non-combustible container, kept well away from homes, vehicles, and dry vegetation.

“We’re grateful for the quick response from our crews and relieved that no one was hurt. Please share this message and help us keep our community safe,” said Battalion Chief Clay Estes.

