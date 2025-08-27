IKEA Announces Huntsville Location, Bringing Store Closer to Nashville Shoppers

IKEA U.S. announced plans for a new store in Huntsville, Alabama, slated to open early 2026, which will be the first IKEA store in the state. IKEA Huntsville will be located at the University Place Shopping Center at 6125 University Place Dr. Huntsville, AL 35806. Situated on University Drive, just off Research Park Boulevard, the site is easily accessible via I-565. It’s adjacent to MidCity and near the Bridge Street Town Centre.

“We are thrilled to open our first store in Alabama to bring the dream of a better home within reach for more people across the country,” said Javier Quiñones, CEO & chief sustainability officer, IKEA U.S. “The opening of IKEA Huntsville highlights our commitment to bring IKEA closer to the many people and make it easier and more affordable to access our home furnishing products and solutions.”

At IKEA Huntsville, customers will explore a 46,000 square-foot space designed to inspire and provide solutions for a better life at home. The store will showcase a variety of fully furnished room settings, offering “local living” solutions, thoughtfully tailored to reflect the unique everyday needs of the Huntsville community. Customers will find 5,000 products on display with a curated selection of over 2,000 products available for immediate takeaway, including home furnishing accessories and over 75 small furniture items. Larger pieces, such as sofas and beds, along with the entire IKEA range, can be conveniently ordered online with options for free in-store pickup or home delivery at a minimal fee. Online shoppers will have the option to pick up qualifying IKEA-USA.com orders by selecting IKEA Huntsville as their preferred pick-up location at checkout.

IKEA Huntsville will feature a central planning area where customers can meet one-on-one with expert IKEA planners for personalized design consultations for kitchens, bedrooms, bathrooms, small space living, and more. IKEA Huntsville will also feature the Swedish food experience, offering a variety of hot and cold IKEA favorites like meatballs, plant balls, hot dogs, veggie dogs, plant dogs, cinnamon buns, and more—available to enjoy in-store or take home for later.

As part of IKEA’s commitment to sustainability, the store also includes an As-is Department, offering gently used products, discontinued items, and even more affordable furnishings—giving products a second life and helping customers furnish their homes more sustainably.

“I’m excited to bring the IKEA experience and stylish, functional, and affordable home furnishings to Alabama!” said John Achillea, market area manager, IKEA U.S. “We are meeting the many people where they are, and I’m thrilled that we are continuing to grow our presence in the South.”

The store in Huntsville will be about two hours away, just a little bit closer than the store in Memphis, approximately three hours away for Nashville shoppers.

Plans for a Nashville store were announced in 2017 but scrapped in 2018; however, an IKEA pickup location opened in Nashville in 2022.

