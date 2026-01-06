IHOP Partners with Malik Nabers for Free Bottomless Pancakes Promotion

IHOP is transforming fantasy football disappointment into delicious celebration by offering free Bottomless Pancakes to guests nationwide starting Monday, January 5, 2026. The breakfast chain has partnered with New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers to flip the script on the viral last-place fantasy football punishment trend, turning seasonal heartbreak into a winning experience for everyone. Guests can enjoy unlimited pancakes with the purchase of select Breakfast Combos at participating IHOP locations across the country.

IHOP Transforms Fantasy Football Punishment into Pancake Celebration

IHOP is officially addressing the cultural fantasy football phenomenon where last-place finishers face creative punishments. The pancake restaurant chain is challenging the traditional 24-hour spending requirement that has become legendary in fantasy football circles. Instead of enduring an hour off the clock for every pancake consumed, IHOP guests can now celebrate the trend with complimentary Bottomless Pancakes, creating a winning scenario for fantasy league underdogs and pancake enthusiasts alike.

Lawrence Kim, IHOP President, explained the brand’s approach to real-time cultural engagement. The restaurant is listening, adapting, and delivering fun in unexpected ways by bringing people together over breakfast. IHOP is transforming a viral circumstance that typically results in last-place blues into a nationwide celebration that feels perfect for both football fans and breakfast lovers.

Malik Nabers Partnership Brings NFL Star Power to Bottomless Pancakes Launch

IHOP has teamed up with professional football wide receiver Malik Nabers to officially launch the Bottomless Pancakes promotion and transform last-place punishments into pancake celebrations. After his own unfortunate setback on this season’s fantasy football stage, Nabers finds himself in a unique position to represent the campaign. The partnership brings custom content across social media and television platforms, including a high-profile ad spot that debuted during the big Christmas Day game.

Nabers expressed enthusiasm about partnering with IHOP to flip the infamous 24-Hour Challenge. The NFL player noted that the promotion creates the ultimate win for fantasy players and pancake fans, ensuring everyone wins with Bottomless Pancakes. The collaboration represents IHOP’s strategy of monitoring trending conversations and reacting instantly to viral cultural moments.

Free Bottomless Pancakes Available with Select Breakfast Combo Purchase

IHOP guests can enjoy free Bottomless Pancakes starting January 5, 2026, with the purchase of select Breakfast Combos at participating restaurants nationwide. The promotion applies to specific combo options and makes every play a win for breakfast enthusiasts. Eligible Breakfast Combos include Breakfast Sampler, Sirloin Tips & Eggs, Split Decision Breakfast, Country Fried Steak & Eggs, T-Bone Steak & Eggs, and Chicken & Pancakes.

The Bottomless Pancakes offer is available for dine-in only at participating locations and cannot be combined with any other offer or promotion, including IHOP Rewards Stack Market redemptions. The promotion is not valid with IHOP Value Menu, 55+, Omelettes or Kids Menu items. Each order includes Buttermilk Pancakes only, and the offer is valid per person, per order.

Classic Syrup Flavors Return to Enhance Bottomless Pancake Experience

IHOP’s iconic syrup caddies are returning to tables nationwide, enhancing the Bottomless Pancake experience with classic flavor options. Guests can now enjoy Old-Fashioned, Blueberry, Strawberry, and Butter Pecan flavors alongside their unlimited pancakes. The syrup caddy return adds nostalgic value to the dining experience and provides variety for guests enjoying multiple pancake servings throughout their meal.

IHOP Nationwide Locations Participating in January 2026 Promotion

The Bottomless Pancakes promotion is available at participating IHOP restaurants across the United States starting Monday, January 5, 2026. Guests can find their nearest participating location by visiting IHOP.com. As of September 30, 2025, there are 1,793 IHOP restaurants around the world, including locations in all 50 states, two U.S. territories, and 13 countries outside the United States. IHOP restaurants are franchised by affiliates of Pasadena, California-based Dine Brands Global, Inc.

