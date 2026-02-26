IHOP Crowns the First Tuesday of March as National Pancake Day

IHOP is making it official by declaring the first Tuesday of March as National Pancake Day. To kick off this new annual tradition, IHOP will celebrate on Tuesday, March 3, 2026, by offering guests a free Short Stack of buttermilk pancakes at participating locations nationwide from 7am to 8pm.

The free pancake offer is dine-in only at participating U.S. restaurants. No substitutions are allowed, and the deal cannot be combined with other discounts or promotions. Tax and gratuity are excluded.

Why Is IHOP Creating an Annual National Pancake Day?

IHOP is positioning National Pancake Day as a brand-defining cultural moment built around community and connection. The restaurant chain wants to transform its locations into go-to meetup spots where guests can settle into a booth and turn a simple meal into quality time with friends and family.

“As the leader in breakfast, pancakes are part of our DNA – so much so that they’re embedded in our name,” said Lenna Yamamichi, Vice President Brand Creative at IHOP. The brand is framing National Pancake Day as a low-pressure social occasion centered around its signature menu item.

Who Is Mr. Fantasy and How Is He Involved?

IHOP is partnering with viral creator and musician Mr. Fantasy to amplify National Pancake Day for 2026. Known for his shareable social media content, Mr. Fantasy has become a breakout voice in Gen Z culture. Fans will have the chance to meet him in person at IHOP’s Hollywood restaurant located at 7006 Sunset Blvd, Hollywood, CA 90028 on Tuesday, March 3, from 2pm to 5pm PST.

The in-person meetup gives the campaign a real-world component beyond its digital reach, turning the Hollywood IHOP into an event destination for the day.

What Is IHOP’s Street-Style Marketing Campaign?

IHOP is launching a lo-fi, street-style campaign featuring intentionally DIY-looking flyers placed in high-traffic neighborhoods and community spaces. The aesthetic taps into the growing trend of low-tech, analog visuals that resonate with Gen Z and young adults. This grassroots approach gives the campaign cultural edge while reinforcing the community-driven theme of National Pancake Day.

How Does IHOP’s National Pancake Day Support Charity?

Giving back is part of IHOP’s National Pancake Day tradition. On March 3, guests can support communities in need by donating at participating IHOP restaurants. Every $1 donated helps provide at least 10 meals through local Feeding America partner food banks.

The charitable component turns every stack shared into tangible support for families facing hunger, connecting the celebration to a meaningful cause.

Where Can You Find a Participating IHOP Location?

For more information about National Pancake Day or to find the nearest participating restaurant, visit IHOP.com.

Source: IHOP

