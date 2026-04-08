IHOP Adds BLT Sandwich With Fries to Value Menu for $6

IHOP is adding a BLT sandwich to its Value Menu, available daily from 7AM to 10PM for $6 at participating locations nationwide — and it automatically comes with fries or hash browns at no extra cost. More Eat & Drink News

What Is the IHOP BLTAF?

IHOP is calling its new BLT sandwich the BLTAF — Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, And Fries. The sandwich features hickory-smoked bacon, fresh lettuce, tomato, and mayo on toasted white bread. Unlike most value menu items, the side is included by default: every BLTAF comes with fries or hash browns at no additional charge, no substitutions required.

How Much Does the IHOP BLT Cost?

The BLTAF is priced at $6 at most participating IHOP restaurants nationwide, with some locations charging $7. It is available every day from 7AM to 10PM. The offer is not valid with other discounts or promotions, and tax and gratuity are excluded. Prices may vary, including in Alaska and Hawaii.

Where Does the BLTAF Fit on the IHOP Menu?

The BLT sandwich joins IHOP’s Value Menu as its fifth complete meal option. IHOP has positioned the Value Menu as its answer to budget-conscious diners looking for full meals beyond breakfast. The addition signals the chain’s push to compete during lunch and dinner dayparts, not just the morning hours it has historically owned.

What Is the Cultural Marketing Behind BLTAF?

IHOP has filed a trademark for the term BLTAF and submitted it to Urban Dictionary as part of a broader cultural marketing push. The brand also partnered with content creator Olivia Maher, whose viral phrase inspired the campaign. IHOP President Lawrence Kim said in a statement the brand is “naming the feeling, trademarking the vibe, and writing it into the culture” as part of its efforts to make value menu innovation more engaging.

How Do You Find the Nearest IHOP?

To locate a participating IHOP restaurant or learn more about the BLTAF and the full Value Menu, visit IHOP.com.

Source: IHOP

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