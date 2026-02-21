Saturday, February 21, 2026
Ignite Your Networking Skills at the Business BEFORE Hours Event in Smyrna

Ignite Your Networking Skills at the Business BEFORE Hours Event in Smyrna

Jennifer Haley
Business-BEFORE-Hours

The Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce is hosting Business BEFORE Hours on Thursday, February 26th, 2026, from 8:30 – 10:00 AM at the Senior Activity Center of Smyrna (100 Raikes Street, Smyrna, TN 37167).

This informal, social networking event is designed to connect you with business professionals from across Rutherford County.

Bring plenty of business cards!

Admission is $10 for members and $20 for future members.

No registration is required.

More information HERE.

For more local events, visit https://rutherfordsource.com/local-events/

