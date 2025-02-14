Igloo Recalls 90 Qt. Flip & Tow Rolling Coolers Due to Fingertip Injury Hazard

Igloo has issued a recall for its 90 Qt. Flip & Tow Rolling Coolers manufactured before January 2024 due to a design flaw in the tow handle that has resulted in serious fingertip injuries. The company has received 12 reports of incidents, including fingertip amputations, bone fractures, and lacerations.

The affected coolers have a tow handle and feature the “IGLOO” logo on the side. They come in various body and lid color combinations. The manufacturing date is imprinted on the bottom of the cooler in a circular pattern with an arrow pointing to the month and the last two digits of the year. Consumers can identify the recalled products by checking the model number on the label affixed to the bottom of the cooler.

The following models are included in the recall:

LATITUDE 90 ROLLER (Model #34143, 34424, 34506, 34527, and more)

MAXCOLD LATITUDE 90 ROLLER (Model #27019, 34202, 34689, 34724, and more)

SPORTSMAN 90 LATITUDE ROLLER (Model #34844)

MAXCOLD 90 QUART ECO ROLLER (Model #35003)

ECOCOOL LATITUDE 90 ROLLER MAXCOLD (Model #34776)

Other models manufactured from September 2018 through December 2023

The coolers were sold at major retailers, including Costco, Target, Academy, and Dick’s, as well as online at Amazon.com and Igloocoolers.com, from January 2019 through January 2025. The price range for these products was between $80 and $140.

Consumers who own a recalled cooler should stop using it immediately and contact Igloo for a free replacement handle. For further information and to request a replacement, consumers can visit Igloo’s official website or contact their customer service.

For those who have been injured by the product, medical attention is advised, and consumers may report their incidents to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

