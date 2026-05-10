ICYMI: The Gumbo Bros to Open New Location in Murfreesboro

A well-known Cajun restaurant in Nashville is expanding into Murfreesboro, bringing authentic Louisiana flavors and a sports bar atmosphere to Rutherford County.

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The Gumbo Bros announced it will open a new location later this month at the north end of the Publix shopping center on Veterans Parkway. The Murfreesboro location marks the restaurant’s first expansion outside of its Gulch-area roots.

The concept was founded by Adam Lathan, a Louisiana native whose background influences the menu. The restaurant prepares dishes in-house using authentic ingredients, including bread for its po’ boys sourced from Leidenheimer Bakery in New Orleans.

In addition to its Cajun cuisine, the new location will feature a full bar with craft cocktails such as Hurricanes and a Tabasco Margarita, along with a selection of Tennessee and Louisiana beers geared toward a game-day crowd.

The new restaurant aims to introduce Murfreesboro diners to a mix of Louisiana hospitality, traditional recipes, and a lively dining experience.

The Gumbo Bros in Murfreesboro is now hiring for a variety of positions. Apply at https://www.thegumbobros.com/jobs/.

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