ICYMI: Sprouts to Open in Smyrna’s Sewart’s Landing Development

Smyrna residents and visitors can soon experience fresh, healthy, and sustainable shopping as Sprouts Farmers Market announces its newest location at Sewart’s Landing. The dynamic $400 million mixed-use development will provide a one-of-a-kind experience while also giving a nod to Smyrna’s historic former Sewart Air Force Base site.

Spanning approximately 44 acres, Sewart’s Landing is an innovative live-work-play community developed by Equitable Property Company in partnership with Chapman Capital. The planned mixed-use development is set to deliver retail, office, residential, and hospitality spaces. Sewart’s Landing promises a transformative impact, enhancing Smyrna’s vibrancy and economic growth. In addition to Sprouts, the project includes approximately 280,000 square feet of retail space, up to 400,000 square feet for office and medical uses, and two boutique hotels totaling 240 rooms.

Sprouts Farmers Market will occupy a 23,500-square-foot anchor spot, offering natural, organic fresh produce with special attributes – organic, gluten-free, regenerative, and 100% grass-fed – alongside a vast selection of vitamins, supplements, and responsibly sourced products. By partnering with local farmers committed to organic, non GMO, and sustainable practices, Sprouts brings in the season’s freshest, most delicious produce – including limited-time varieties you won’t find anywhere else. Known nationwide for promoting healthy living and sustainability, Sprouts is dedicated to providing the local community with affordable, better-for-you grocery options.

“Transformational projects like Sewart’s Landing are shaping Smyrna’s future, creating jobs, and significantly enhancing our community’s quality of life,” remarked Smyrna Mayor Mary Esther Reed. “We welcome Sprouts Farmers Market and all our exciting new tenants, as this development continues to unfold.”

Alongside Sprouts, Sewart’s Landing welcomes a vibrant tenant mix, including beloved local and national eateries and services such as Jonathan’s Grille, City BBQ, Keke’s Breakfast Café, Encore Nails, Wawa, Hand & Stone, and Scissors & Scotch. With many more tenants to be announced, the development is poised to become a premier destination for residents and visitors alike.

Smyrna, strategically located just 23 miles southeast of Nashville, combines a small-town charm with urban convenience, boasting strong economic growth, exceptional schools, and vibrant local culture. The Sewart’s Landing community perfectly captures this essence, providing a seamless blend of residential, retail, and professional spaces that meet the needs of the modern lifestyle. Enhancing its appeal, the development also includes green space totaling almost 10 acres of parks, walking paths, and a public amphitheater, enriching community life with natural beauty and recreational opportunities.

Sprouts Farmers Market anticipates opening its doors at Sewart’s Landing in late 2026, joining other tenants to offer an unmatched shopping and dining experience within Smyrna’s newest landmark.

For leasing information and further details about Sewart’s Landing, visit: www.sewartslandingsmyrna.com or Kipper Worthington at Cushman & Wakefield, 615-301-2894 or [email protected].

